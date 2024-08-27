Gwendolyn Pever

Gwendolyn A. Pever, age 71, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, passed away on Thursday evening, August 22, 2024, at Vancrest of Upper Sandusky, Ohio.

Graveside services for Gwen Pever will be held at 1:30 pm Saturday, August 31, 2024 at the Wharton Richland Union Cemetery with Pastor Cynthia Morrison officiating. Following the graveside service a Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm, at the Family Life Center at the John Stewart Methodist Church in Upper Sandusky.

Memorials may be made to the Crawford Church, and can be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio, 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

