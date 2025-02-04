Ada – Services for Hamilton C. Combs Jr., 93 will begin at noon on Friday, Feb. 7 at the McGuffey Church of Christ, 203 Columbus St., McGuffey by David Holbrook. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger with military honors conducted by the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard and the Ada VFW Post 9381 Honor Guard.

Friends may call two hours prior to the service from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday at the church.

He died on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025 at the Mennonite Memorial Home, Bluffton.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!