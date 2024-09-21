Home Obituaries Harold L. “Butch” Albert

Harold L. “Butch” Albert

Posted on September 21, 2024
0

Harold L. “Butch” Albert, age 79 of LaRue, passed away at home on Saturday, September 14, 2024.

Snyder Funeral Home, Denzer Chapel, is honored to serve Harold’s family during this difficult time. Condolences and special memories may be left by visiting our website at snyderfuneralhomes.com

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Eden Marie Lasley

    Eden Marie Lasley, 23, of Findlay, passed away suddenly on September 16, 2024, as a result…
    September 21, 2024
    2 min read

  • Mercial Glen Chelette

    Mercial Glen Chelette …
    September 19, 2024
    1 min read

  • Brady C. Donnelly

    Brady C. Donnelly …
    September 19, 2024
    2 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply