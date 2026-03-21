Harold Richard Mead Posted on March 21, 2026 0 July 23, 1947 – March 16, 2026 Harold Richard Mead, 78, a resident of Carriage Court of Washington Court House, Ohio, and formerly of Kenton, Ohio, and Haines City, Florida, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2026, at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe following a brief illness. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription