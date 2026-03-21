July 23, 1947 – March 16, 2026

Harold Richard Mead, 78, a resident of Carriage Court of Washington Court House, Ohio, and formerly of Kenton, Ohio, and Haines City, Florida, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2026, at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe following a brief illness.

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