Helen G. (Daynes) Anderson, 95 of Kenton

A celebration of life for Helen will be held from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 9, 2025, at the Veterans Memorial Park Golf Course. Food will be provided. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

At Helen’s request, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Helen G. (Daynes) Anderson, 95 of Kenton, was born in Norwich, England to the late Robert and Harriet (Whayman) Daynes on April 15, 1930. She married Willis E. Anderson on August 29, 1953.

Surviving are a son, Robert (Lisa) Anderson and daughter, Jocelyn (Brian) Kavanagh. Helen is also survived by grandchildren, Robert Anderson Jr, Dustin (Kaitlyn) Long, Alex Anderson, Charlotte (Chris) Dunahugh; and great grandchildren Ethan, Evan and Brady Anderson, Malcolm and River Long, Eva and Asher Appelfeller.

Helen attended The Green Roof School from the age of 3 to 6 years old. She attended George White School from 6 to 8 years old. She went to the Odeon Cinema for the Mickey Mouse Club on Saturday mornings. She attended School Lane School from 8 to 11 years old. From 11 to 14 years old, Helen attended Recreation Ground Road School. Netball and field hockey was played at the school.

During this time, she spent hours in underground air raid shelters. Helen’s friend’s mom held Good Companions Girl Club in her home. As a child, she waved from a backyard shed to allied WW2 pilots. In the future, she was able to fly on the Concord, the Diamond Lil and WW2 Liberator.

In 1944, Helen signed a 3-year apprenticeship papers to Margaret Hill Hairdresser. Helen joined the American Red Cross as a hostess in Blackfriars Hall. Bando from U.S. Bases would take turns to play at the dances. Refreshments were served, “yum”!! Donuts and pastries were served, too. (They were not on her ration cards).

In 1947, Helen got to work at Lawrence Scott ElectroMotors Ltd. She learned to wind Stators, and she also ran a turret lathe machine. During this time, she joined the company bicycle club were cycled around Norfolk and also spent weekends at the company Country Manor House. She also joined The Girls Nautical Training Corps. Meetings were held on The Lord Nelson vessel moored on the Wensum River near the Thorpe Railway Station.

In 1949, she began to work for Mac-Caley Chocolate factory in the enrober room. Helen learned to play tennis at the factory social club. Mac-Caley served hot lunches while the factory band played. Hot baths were available. Coach and train outings were arranged. During those years, Helen had holiday at Billy Butlin Holiday camps.

Helen married Willis Anderson in August 1953, and arrived in Kenton, Ohio on October 31, 1953. She became a member of St. Johns United Church of Christ, Greenwood Grange 1061, Hepburn Hobby Club and Kenton Youth Club branch of YMCA thanks to Helen Laubis. Helen was a postal member of the Transatlantic Brides and Parents Association where she won a $1 raffle for a flight home. She was a Tripoley Card Club member, too.

In 1988, Helen returned to Norfolk, England. She played bingo with her mom and went on coach outings with catered lunches. She enjoyed the Norwich Aviation Museum, the Norwich Airport Aviation Group (NAAG) and Friends of 2nd Air Division USAAF Memorial Library and Thanksgiving suppers. She attended Memorial Days at Madingley American Cemetery, veteran reunions, monthly cousin coffee mornings, returned U.S. war brides, Monday mornings at Salvation Army Catherine’s Café, chocolate factory friends and on Tuesdays she met with NAAG friends in Pearl’s little motor.

In 2008, the BBC television show, Flog It came to St. Andrews Hall in Norwich. Helen took two toys to have them appraised on the show. Additionally on Thursdays, she was Cousin David’s monthly guest with his wife Jean’s family throughout Norwich. David’s daughter and grandchildren were also in attendance. She went to Newcastle, Wales, Isle of Wight on a hovercraft, she took a Concorde flight to Paris in which she loved to chat with the pilots, Saturday lunches in St. Michael at Plea with returned brides, Helen hosted her four grandchildren in Norwich, of Norfolk County, England when they turned 11 for a month which also included a long weekend in London.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of her arrival in the U.S., Helen flew from the U.S. to England on October 31, 2003. On May 15, 2015, Helen returned to Kenton to be closer to her family. Now on Tuesdays she meets friends at Pizza Hut.