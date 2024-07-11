Ada – Services for J. Larry Klingler, 88 will begin at noon on Friday, July 12 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada by Pastor Don Ayers. Burial will be in Candler Cemetery, Ada.

Friends may call two hours prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.

He died on Monday, July 8, 2024 at Bridge Hospice Care Center at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

