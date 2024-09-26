Funeral services for Jacqueline “Jackie” R. Winegardner, 58 of Kenton, will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, September 27, 2024, at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Terry Robinson officiating. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to services at the funeral home. Burial at Grove Cemetery in Kenton will be private.

Jackie passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2024, at the Lima Memorial Hospital.

Memorial donations in Jackie’s honor may be made to the Mary Lou Johnson Library in Kenton.

Online condolences may be made to pricefh.net.

