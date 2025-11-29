James Darren “Jimmy” Hord, 59 of Kenton passed away on Saturday, November 22, 2025.

A funeral service for Jim will begin at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME where the family will receive friends from 11:00 AM Wednesday until the time of service. Burial will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

