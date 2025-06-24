[adinserter block="4"]

James Edward Austin, age 74 of Kenton, passed away at his residence on Friday, June 20, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

Memorial services will be held at 10 am on Saturday, June 28, 2025 at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Kenton, with Pastor Dennis Burns officiating. Graveside services and military honors will follow at Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, June 27, 2025 from 5-7pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hardin County Veteran’s Service Commission in James’ honor. Condolences may be expressed online at stoutcrates.com.

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

[btn btnlink="http://www.kentontimes.com/register" btnsize="medium" bgcolor="#1f588d" txtcolor="#ffffff" btnnewt="1" nofollow="1"]Verify Your Subscription[/btn]

[widget id="am4login-6"][btn btnlink="http://www.kentontimes.com/amember/signup" btnsize="medium" bgcolor="#1f588d" txtcolor="#ffffff" btnnewt="1" nofollow="1"]Subscribe![/btn][btn btnlink="http://www.kentontimes.com/amember/signup" btnsize="medium" bgcolor="#1f588d" txtcolor="#ffffff" btnnewt="1" nofollow="1"]1-Day Access[/btn]If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!