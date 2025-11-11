James “Jim” Hill, 80 of Ridgeway, passed away on Saturday, November 8, 2025 at 7:18pm at the OSU James Hospital in Columbus, Ohio surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral Services for Jim will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mt. Victory with Pastor Jmac Geissinger officiating. Burial will follow at Hale Cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Hardin County Fair Association or you can choose to have a tree planted in his memory through the Price-McElroy Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

