James Milton “Jimmy” Anderson, 79 of LaRue, peacefully entered eternal rest on November 6, 2025, surrounded by his family at the Marion General Hospital.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday November 12, 2025 at 11:00 am at the LaRue United Methodist Church. Pastor Douglas Thompson will officiate. Friends may call Tuesday from 4-7 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue. Private burial with Military Honors will take place in the LaRue Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial gifts may be made to, The Village of LaRue, Attn: LaRue Historical Archive, PO Box 33, LaRue, Ohio 43332

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com

