Jill R. Beavers age 57 of Forest, passed away at Blanchard Valley Hospital on May 2, 2024. She was born August 31, 1966 to the late Larry A. and Martha Jane (Goslee) Ellcessor in Kenton. She married Barry R. Beavers on October 22, 1988.

A funeral service will be held Monday May 6, 2024 at 11:00AM in Clark Shields Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Searfoss officiating. Interment will be held at Patterson Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday May 6, 2024 from 9:00-11:00AM at Clark Shields Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Association, Autism Foundation, or the American Cancer Society. To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.Shieldsfh.com.

