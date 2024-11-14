JoAnn E. Jackson Posted on November 14, 2024 0 JoAnn E. Jackson, age 82, of Crossville, TN, passed away on November 10, 2024, at Cumberland Medical Center. Funeral Service will be held at Bilbrey Funeral Home on Sunday, November 17, 2024, at 1:00 PM with burial to follow at Crossville City Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM prior to the service. Arrangements and Care provided by Bilbrey Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription