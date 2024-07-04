Joanne Thrailkill, 96, of Huntsville, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in the Homestead at Logan Acres, Bellefontaine.

Visitation will be on Saturday, July 6, 2024, from 10 am to 12Noon at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 321 N. Main St., Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311. Pastor Ken Neighoff will officiate a funeral service at 12Noon, following the visitation at the funeral home on Saturday and burial will follow in Fairview-McDonald Cemetery, Hardin County.

EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, BELLEFONTAINE, is honored to serve the Thrailkill family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!