Home Obituaries Joe Warner Bricker

Joe Warner Bricker

Posted on August 27, 2024
0

Joe Warner Bricker, 79 formerly of Kenton passed away at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus on Sunday, August 25, 2024.

Visitation will be held from 10am-12pm Saturday, August 31, 2024  at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, 200 Columbus Street, Kenton, OH where the service will begin at 12pm, with Pastor Don Eger officiating. Burial will follow in Hale Cemetery, Mt. Victory. Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in his memory and online condolences can be shared by visiting stoutcrates.com.

