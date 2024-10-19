John R. Baughman

John Richard Baughman, age 71, of Ada, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2024 at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 22, 2024 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada with Randy Allen officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Monday, October 21, 2024 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada

