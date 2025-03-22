John Tudor

John M. Tudor, 88 of Kenton, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on March 18, 2025.

Friends and family may call from 3 – 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Kenton, with a funeral service beginning at 5 p.m. at the church. A reception will follow at the Kenton Elks #157. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, John’s family suggest donations be made to either of the following causes which were important to him:

Trinity Presbyterian Church of Kenton – 301 W Columbus Street, Kenton, Ohio 43326

Indian Lake Yacht Club Tornado Relief – P.O. Box 864, Russells Point, Ohio 43348

John M. Tudor will be remembered as a man of intellect and compassion. He truly believed there was good in everyone. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

