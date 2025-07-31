[adinserter block="4"]

A celebration of life for Jon A. Alexander, 67 of Kenton, will be held at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Jon Alexander, 67, passed away surrounded by his family on July 28, 2025, at 4:43 P.M. at the Hardin Memorial Hospital.

Memorial donations in Jon’s honor may be made to the funeral home in care of the family. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

