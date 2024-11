Ridgeway – Memorial services for Joseph “Joey” Clay Madison, 40 will bACe held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, November 22, 2024, at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery in Kenton. Friends and family may visit 3 hours prior to services at the funeral home. Joey ACApassed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at his residence in rural Ridgeway. A full obituary was run at an earlier date.