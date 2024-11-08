Home Obituaries Joseph “Joey” Clay Madison

Joseph “Joey” Clay Madison

Posted on November 8, 2024
0

Memorial services for Joseph “Joey” Clay Madison, 40 of Ridgeway, will be held at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Joey passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at his residence in rural Ridgeway.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

