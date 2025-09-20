[adinserter block="4"]

Joyce Annabelle (Blumenschine) Cannarozzi, age 86, formerly of Kenton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, September 2, 2025 at The Carlyle House, in Kettering, Ohio.

At this time, the family plans to hold a private service. If there is a public celebration of life, those details will be announced to the community at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hardin County Community Foundation or the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund.

Joyce was a loving, selfless and beautiful person. We love you always and miss you already, Mom.

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

[btn btnlink="http://www.kentontimes.com/register" btnsize="medium" bgcolor="#1f588d" txtcolor="#ffffff" btnnewt="1" nofollow="1"]Verify Your Subscription[/btn]

[widget id="am4login-6"][btn btnlink="http://www.kentontimes.com/amember/signup" btnsize="medium" bgcolor="#1f588d" txtcolor="#ffffff" btnnewt="1" nofollow="1"]Subscribe![/btn][btn btnlink="http://www.kentontimes.com/amember/signup" btnsize="medium" bgcolor="#1f588d" txtcolor="#ffffff" btnnewt="1" nofollow="1"]1-Day Access[/btn]If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!