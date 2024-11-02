Joyce E. Rodgers passed away on October 28, 2024.

A graveside service will take place at Grove Cemetery on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 1:00 pm with Pastor Dennis Burns officiating. Arrangements are being handled by SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stoutcrates.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!