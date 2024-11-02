Home Obituaries Joyce E. Rodgers

Joyce E. Rodgers

Posted on November 2, 2024
Joyce E. Rodgers passed away on October 28, 2024.

A graveside service will take place at Grove Cemetery on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 1:00 pm with Pastor Dennis Burns officiating. Arrangements are being handled by SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stoutcrates.com.

