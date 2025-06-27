[adinserter block="4"]

Funeral services for Judith A. Leiberick, 82 of Kenton, will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, July 01, 2025, at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Rev. Doug Flinn officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to the services at the funeral home.

Judith passed away on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at VanCrest of Ada.

Memorial donations in Judith’s honor may be made to the Hardin County Humane Society or the Donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

