Judith Ann Justice, age 83, of Findlay, died at 6:15 pm on Saturday, December 28, 2024 at Fox Run Manor in Findlay.

Visitation will be held at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERA HOME in Findlay from noon until 2:00 pm on Friday, January 3, 2025. Funeral services will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 2:00 pm. The family requests that everyone dress in their casual clothes for the visitation and services, with the exception of University of Michigan clothing!! Interment will be private at Riverview Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Cancer Patient Services in her memory. Online condolences are welcomed at www.coldrencrates.com.

