Judith “Judy” (Ziegler) Woodard

Services for Judith “Judy” Woodard, age 82 of West Milton, Ohio, previously of Kenton, will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 7, 2025 at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton by Rev. Steve Hess. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery, Kenton. Visitation: Friends may call from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton on Thursday, November 6, 2025.

Judy went to her heavenly home at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday November 1st, 2025 at Miami Valley Hospital.

