June L. Webb

June Lucille (Robinson) Webb, age 90, of Dola, went home to be in the arms of her Lord at Bridge Hospice Care Center at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay, on Saturday, November 9, 2024, surrounded by her family.

Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 AM on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada with Pastor Gregg King and Pastor Don Webb officiating. Burial will be in Dola Cemetery, Dola.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice, 15100 Birchaven Lane, Findlay, Ohio 45840 and/or the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60601.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

