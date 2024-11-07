Kathleen J. Demmitt, 79 of rural Kenton passed away at Logan Acres on Monday, November 4, 2024.

Visitation will be held at SCHINDWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME on Monday, November 11, 2024 from 11am-1pm where the funeral service will begin at 1pm. Burial will follow in Wolf Creek Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Universal Hospice in her memory. Online condolences can be shared by visiting stoutcrates.com.

