A celebration of life for Keith M. Dewese, 84 of Kenton, will be held on August 18, 2024 from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. at the McGuffey Church of Christ. Burial will take place at Lewis Grove Cemetery in Lima, Ohio at a later date. It was his wish to be cremated. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Keith passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2024 at his residence with his loving family around him.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Keith’s honor may be made to the McGuffey Church of Christ or Universal Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

