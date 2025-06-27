[adinserter block="4"]

Kenneth E. Reed, affectionately known as “Rerun,” was born on July 20, 1959, in Kenton, Ohio. He passed away on June 24, 2025, at Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay, Ohio, following a tragic motorcycle accident.

A funeral service will be held Monday, June 30, 2025 at 10:30am in Clark Shields Funeral Home with Denny Livingston officiating. Burial will follow at Patterson Cemetery, Patterson. Visitation will be held Sunday, June 29, 2025 from noon-4pm at Clark Shields Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Kenneth E. Reed memorial fund in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson, Forest, OH 45843. Visit www.Shieldsfsh.com to extend a condolence or share a memory.

