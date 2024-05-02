A graveside service for Kenneth Lee Bays, 70 of Ada, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at Grove Cemetery in Kenton. Family and friends may visit from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Monday, May 6, 2024, at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton.

Ken passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at his residence in Ada. He was born on May 17, 1953, in Prestonsburg, Kentucky to the late Elsie and Angie (Manual) Bays. On September 17, 1976, he married Jolene “Jodi” West, and she preceded him in death on November 13, 2022.

Surviving are a daughter, Carole (Matt) Dawson of Kenton, 2 sons, Robert Bays of Forest, Brian (Holly) Bays of Kenton, 2 sisters; Bonnie (Earl) Mulkey of Banner, KY, Freida Calton of Fayetteville, NC, grandchildren; Carter Bays, Makenzie Bays, Brayden Bays, Brooklynn Bays, Kami Bays, JoLee Dawson, Collin Dawson, great-grandchildren; Maycee Layne, Mickey Frances, a brother-in-law, Craig (Starla) West of Kenton, a sister-in-law, Debbie West of Kenton and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Brianna Bays, and 9 siblings: Don Bays, Gary Bays, Vern Bays, Ricky Bays, Doug Bays, Juanita Spradlin, Sara Shaheen, Ethel Spears, and Phyllis Wyatt.

Ken retired from Sypris Technologies, formerly known as Rockwell in Kenton. He was a member of the Amvets Post 1994 in Kenton, as well as the Kenton Eagles. Ken loved to be social and even would occasionally bartend at the Amvets.

Ken was a motorhead. He enjoyed drag racing and working on motorcycles, muscle cars or anything else with an engine.

Most of all, Ken loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He wanted to spend time with them as often as possible and was very proud of all of them.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the funeral home in care of the family or Amvets Post 1994.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

(Pd. 050424)