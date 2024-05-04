LaRue – A graveside service for Kevin K. Giles , 74with full military honors by McVitty VFW Post 1182, American Legion Post 259 and Amvets Post 1994 was held on Friday, May 3 at 1:30 p.m. in the Jackson Center Cemetery by Pastor Mary Curtis.

He died at his residence on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

