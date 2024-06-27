There’s one philosophy Kip never wavered from, and that was Live, Laugh, and Love.

Kip Tallman, 54 of Mt. Victory, passed away surrounded by love after a long battle of sobriety on June 24, 2024.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, June 28, 2024, from 3: 00 P.M.to 7:00 P.M. at the Community Building in Mt. Victory.

Donations may be made to the family.

Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mt. Victory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

