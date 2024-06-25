Funeral services for Lauren R. Eibling Jr, 80 of Kenton, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, June 28, 2024, at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Burial will follow at Dola Cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 27, 2024, at the funeral home.

Lauren passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at his residence in rural Kenton.

Memorial donations in Lauren’s honor may be made to the Northern Hardin County Fire District, 201 N. Main Street, Dunkirk, OH 45836, or the Blanchard Dunkirk EMS, 110 S. Main Street, Dunkirk, OH 45836.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

