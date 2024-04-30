Lawrence “Linc” Allen Wilkinson, 72, of Kenton, OH formerly of Russells Point, OH, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2024, at Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay, OH.

A gathering of family and friends will be Saturday, May 4, 2024, from 2-4 pm at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St, Lakeview.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in Linc’s memory to Lewy Body Dementia at www.lbda.org.

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview, OH. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.

