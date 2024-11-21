Leonard J. “Jimmy” Donnal, age 56, of Alger, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2024 at Lima Memorial Health System, surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 22, 2024 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger with Pastor Mark Andreasen officiating. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Thursday, November 21, 2024 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger, and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60601.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger.

