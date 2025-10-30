A celebration of life for Linda Mauk, 65 of Bellefontaine, formerly of Kenton, will be held at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Linda L. Mauk, affectionately known as “Linda Lou” passed away on October 25, 2025.

Memorial contributions in Linda’s honor may be made to Harco Industries or Simon Kenton Schools.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

