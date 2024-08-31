Home Obituaries Lois J. Pfeiffer

Lois J. Pfeiffer

Posted on August 31, 2024
0

Lois J. Pfeiffer, age 91, formerly of Forest, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2024 at Logan Acres Senior Community in Bellefontaine, Ohio.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Barbara A. Gault

    Funeral services for Barbara A. Gault, 89 of Kenton, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday,…
    August 29, 2024
    1 min read

  • Joe Warner Bricker

    Joe Warner Bricker …
    August 27, 2024
    1 min read

  • Dorothy Jean Cooper

    Dorothy Jean Cooper …
    August 27, 2024
    2 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply