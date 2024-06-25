Lorenzo “Ren” L. Kalb, 69, fell asleep in death on Friday, June 21, 2024 at Cleveland Clinic after a courageous battle against cancer.

A memorial service will be held at the Kenton Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Saturday, June 29, 2024 at 3:00 pm.

