There will be no services held for Louella Sue (Wilson) Miller, 82 of Kenton. It was her wish to be cremated. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Louella passed away on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at the Lima Memorial Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Louella’s honor may be made to a local Humane Society of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

