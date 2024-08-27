Louise Audine Koehle

Louise Audine Koehler, a beloved farmer, devoted family member, and friend, passed away peacefully on August 25 2024, at the Mennonite Memorial Home in Bluffton, Ohio.

To honor her remarkable life, a visitation will take place on Friday August 30, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the Clark Shields Funeral Home in Forest, Ohio, funeral service will follow at 11:00AM, burial will be held at Hueston Cemetery, Forest. Memorial contributions may be made to Walnut Grove United Methodist Church in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson Forest, OH 45843. Visit www.Shieldsfh.com to view the life tribute, extend a condolence or share a memory. Family and friends are invited to come together to celebrate the life of a truly remarkable woman whose spirit and love will continue to inspire all those she touched.

