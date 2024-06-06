Home Obituaries Lula “Marie” Kindle

Lula “Marie” Kindle

Posted on June 6, 2024
Lula “Marie” Kindle went to be with her Heavenly father on June 3, 2024 at 6:32 am at Lima Memorial Hospital. She was surrounded by her children and family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 am on Saturday, June 8, 2024 at The House of Prayer Church in Kenton, OH.

