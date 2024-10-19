Margaret Ann Comer Osbun

March 20, 1933 – October 8, 2024

Margaret Ann Comer Osbun, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2024, at the age of 91 in her home, surrounded by her family.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2024, at First Methodist Church in Kenton. Family visitation will take place an hour prior to the service in the cookie room, where, in true Margaret fashion, a variety of homemade cookies will be served.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Methodist Church or the Hardin County Humane Society.

