Marian Jean “Jeannie” Lyle, age 86, of rural Alger, went to be with her Lord on May 14, 2024.

Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 18, 2024 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada with Pastor John Foster and Deering Dyer officiating. Burial will be in McDonald-Fairview Cemetery, Kenton.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 17, 2024 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Marian Jean Lyle to: Asia’s Hope, 2 96 West Fourth Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43201, please make check memo: Jean Dyer Learning Center.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada

