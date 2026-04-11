Marilyn Jean Pemberton on April 7, 2026, with her family at her side, she went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Funeral services for Marilyn will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Mark Bishop officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Monday, April 13, 2026, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Home Health and Hospice, Hardin County Council on Aging, Hardin County Fair, and Silver Creek Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

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