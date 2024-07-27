Marlene “Maggie” Harder, 87, of Kenton died Friday July 26, 2024.

The family will receive visitors from 4:00 to 7:00 on Monday July 29, 2024, at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. The burial will be private, and a memorial will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the choice of donor.

Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home is proud to serve the Harder family.

Online condolences can be expressed to her family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

