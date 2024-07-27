Marlene “Maggie” Harder Posted on July 27, 2024 0 Marlene “Maggie” Harder, 87, of Kenton died Friday July 26, 2024. The family will receive visitors from 4:00 to 7:00 on Monday July 29, 2024, at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. The burial will be private, and a memorial will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the choice of donor. Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home is proud to serve the Harder family. Online condolences can be expressed to her family by visiting stoutcrates.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription