Marlow Ray “Poppy” Courtad age 99 of Forest, died at Serenity Spring Senior Living at Arlington on Aug. 3, 2024.

Funeral services will be held Thurs. Aug. 8, 2024 at 11:00AM in Clark Shields Funeral Home with Pastor Christopher Thacker officiating. Visitation is from 9:00-11:00AM before the time of services at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Hueston Cemetery with Military Graveside Rites conducted by the Hardin County Memorial Squad.

Memorial donations can be made to Blue Star Mothers Chapter #32 P.O. Box 456 Kenton, OH 43326. To send a condolence or share a memory visit www.shieldsfh.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!