Marsha Ann Gardner, 70 of rural Kenton passed away in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be held at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME from 6-8pm Friday, November 15, 2024 and for one hour prior to the funeral service (10-11am) which will start at 11am Saturday, November 16, 2024. Memorials can be directed to the Kenton High School lunch program or Universal Home Hospice in her memory and online condolences can be shared by visiting stoutcrates.com.

The family would like to thank her care team for their contribution in helping her stay home and comfortable until her passing.

