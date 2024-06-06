Patterson – A graveside service for Mary R. Grubbs, 55 will begin at 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 10 in Patterson Cemetery by Pastor Kenneth Drumm.

Friends may call 9-11 a.m. Monday at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest.

She died Tuesday, June 4, 2024 at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!