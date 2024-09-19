Home Obituaries Mercial Glen Chelette

Mercial Glen Chelette

Posted on September 19, 2024
A celebration of life for Mercial Glen Chelette, 73 of Kenton, will be held at a later date. It was his wish to be cremated. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Glen passed away on Friday, September 13, 2024, at the Marion General Hospital.

Memorial contributions in Glen’s honor may be made to Not by Choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

