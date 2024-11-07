Michael D. “Crash” Kuenzli, 75, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2024 at his residence.

A Graveside Service will be on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 11:00 AM in the Old Mission Cemetery, Upper Sandusky.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Michael’s honor to Bridge Hospice, 151000 Birchaven Ln., Findlay, Ohio 45840.

Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve Michael’s family and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or a fond memory to visit www.stombaughbatton.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!